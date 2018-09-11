× You can rent Downtown Denver’s oldest residence on Airbnb

DENVER — Downtown Denver’s oldest residence is now available for rent on Airbnb.

The old Curry-Chucovich House was built in 1888. It has two empty parking lots on each side of it. It’s situated at 1439 Court Place.

“It’s been among the pantheon of our landmarks for a long time and is unique in several ways,” said Annie Levinsky, Executive Director of Historic Denver.

Denver has 52 historic districts and about 355 designated landmarks. The Curry-Chucovich House is one of them.

“It really still represents a part of downtown we can’t perceive in other places,” Levinsky said.

According to Levinsky, more historic buildings are starting to offer up their space on places like Airbnb. Some are also used for offices and bed and breakfasts.

“We actually know that tourists tend to be attracted to our historic resources. They want to experience something unique about our city,” she said. “And heritage tourists are kind of the best kind of tourists the city can attract. They tend to spend more money and stay longer than other kinds of visitors”.

In terms of the Curry-Chucovich House, its owner couldn’t ask for a better investment.

“It’s just been a great opportunity,” explained Tom Schirmer, the property’s owner. “It opened the first of the year and it’s been booked solid ever since!”

Schirmer said 100% of his guests have been respectful of the historic home and have left it in perfect shape.

Historic Denver appreciates the idea of turning something old into something new.

“What’s really what’s most important to us as preservationists is there be a use for the building that it’s viable enough that it can be cared for and continue to be a vibrant part of the community,” Levinsky said. “Because it’s when buildings aren’t used that they tend to fall into disrepair”.

