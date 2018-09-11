Vandals caught defacing Colorado state park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKTOWN, Colo. -- Vandals were caught in the act, defacing a popular state park.

The Rheinfrank family enjoys the vivid sights along the winding trails of Castlewood Canyon. “You can hike all along the top of the rim there,” Amy Rheinfrank said.

Amy and her husband were nearing the end of the Rim Rock lower trail on the afternoon of September 1, when something caught their eye. They caught two men carving into the sandstone cliffs.

“Disappointment, anger, upset that someone would deface our beautiful parks,” Rheinfrank said. “In broad daylight in front of the rest of the hikers,” Rheinfrank said.

“It’s disgusting that happens,” hiker, Katrina King said.

Rheinfrank shouted for them to stop but they didn’t listen.

“They turned around and looked at us, said something to each other and they kept doing what they did,” Rheinfrank said.

She snapped a picture for evidence and called Park Rangers.

“Just felt my blood pressure go up. That was something that people had done on the property I’m responsible for,” Castlewood Canyon Park Manager, Brent Lounsbury said.

Rangers responded to the spot, but the suspects were gone. Lounsbury said that cliff is a problem area for graffiti.

“One of the things with graffiti people see it and then it gives them the idea that they can do that too. So unfortunately that’s one of those issues it tends to propagate itself,” Lounsbury said.

Park Rangers were able to resurface the rock and now plan to keep a close eye on the area. Meanwhile the Rheinfranks hope others will learn from this and help preserve our parks.

“I grew up in Colorado and I want our parks to be as beautiful for my son and future generations as they were to me. It takes all of us to standup for the beauty of our natural parks,”

Vandalizing state park land is illegal. Offenders could face a fine or jail time.