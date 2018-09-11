Serena Williams cartoon ‘nothing to do with race,’ Australian newspaper says

MELBOURNE, Australia — An Australian newspaper has doubled down on a cartoon of multiple Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams widely denounced as racist at home and in the U.S.

In a statement Tuesday, Herald Sun editor Damon Johnston said the cartoon “had nothing to do with gender or race.”

“A champion tennis player had a mega tantrum on the world stage, and (the) cartoon depicted that,” he said, referring to a piece published by cartoonist Mark Knight Monday after the U.S. Open final in which Williams had a dispute with the umpire over his allegedly sexist treatment of her.

The cartoon showed Williams jumping up and down next to a broken racket and pacifier, with large, exaggerated lips and nose reminiscent of racist depictions of black people in the U.S. during the Jim Crow era.

EDITORIAL | The world has officially gone mad when a celebrated cartoonist is condemned by the social media hordes for depicting a famous sports star throwing an unedifying tantrum.https://t.co/cqIAoq9DLq — Herald Sun (@theheraldsun) September 11, 2018

Williams’ opponent, Japan’s Naomi Osaka, is depicted as a skinny blonde woman, to whom the umpire is saying: “Can’t you just let her win?”

The U.S.-based National Association of Black Journalists said the cartoon was “repugnant on many levels.”

“(It) not only exudes racist, sexist caricatures of both women, but Williams’ depiction is unnecessarily sambo-like,” the group said in a statement.

“The art of editorial cartooning is a visual dialogue on the issues of the day, yet this cartoon grossly inaccurately depicts two women of color at the U.S. Open, one of the grandest stages of professional sports.”

Knight — an award-winning cartoonist who has worked for the Herald Sun for decades — told his employer he was “amazed” by the reaction to the cartoon, which he said did not attract significant criticism until it was picked up on Twitter by users in the U.S.

“It’s been picked up by social media in the U.S. and my phone has just melted down,” he said. “The world has just gone crazy.”

Criticism was voiced from within Australia, where the furor comes after months of hand-wringing and criticism over the country’s attitudes toward race after a neo-Nazi was invited on air by a national broadcaster.

“I take no pleasure in saying this, but, right now, it feels like there has never been a more exciting time to be a dog-whistling politician or race-baiting commentator in Australia,” outgoing Race Discrimination Commissioner Tim Soutphommasane said last month.

On Twitter, Australian author Benjamin Law compared headlines from American newspapers which “matter-of-factly” described Knight’s cartoon as racist to coverage within his country.

“It isn’t a subjective call,” he said. “Embarrassing to see the Herald Sun doesn’t realise defending Knight’s cartoon supports the case swathes of Australian media is blind to its own racism.”

In the US, the Washington Post's headline matter-of-factly states this cartoon is racist. It isn't a subjective call. Embarrassing to see the Herald Sun doesn't realise defending Knight's cartoon supports the case swathes of Australian media is blind to its own racism. https://t.co/4bHlNTYfAD — Benjamin Law (@mrbenjaminlaw) September 10, 2018

This isn’t the first time Knight’s work has been criticized in this manner.

A cartoon from Aug. 10 was widely denounced after it depicted faceless black figures destroying a Melbourne subway station, echoing a caricature of African gang crime in the city which is not supported by statistics.