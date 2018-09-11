Denver reaches record high of 93; breaking previous record set in 1951

DENVER — Denver reached a high temperature of 93 degrees on Tuesday breaking the previous record of 92 degrees set back in 1951. The temperature was set at the airport around 1 p.m.

The abnormally warm temperatures caused Denver to reach 93 degrees on Monday, tying the record high previously set in 1998, 1994 and 1974.

On Wednesday, it’s expected to be warmer, with the record high of 94 degrees set in 1911 in jeopardy.

Records could also be tied or broken on Thursday (96 degrees, set in 1990), Friday (92 degrees set in 1948) and Saturday (92 degrees set in 2000).