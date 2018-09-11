× Sentencing set for Aurora couple accused of having sex with dog in mobile home ‘sex chamber’

AURORA, Colo. — A man and woman have taken plea agreements in an Aurora animal cruelty case and will be sentenced in mid-October for sexual abuse of a male Akita mix.

The couple were reported to police for allegedly having sex with the dog in the backyard of their trailer home. The Denver Post reports that the backyard had been “converted into a sex chamber.”

The couple, 50-year-old Fredrick Blue Manzanares and 48-year-old Janette Eileen Solano were arrested in March for cruelty to animals.

The discovery of the animal abuse was triggered by a call placed to Aurora Police reporting domestic violence in 2017.

Solano told police that she and her boyfriend got into an argument after she refused to have sex with their dog.

An affidavit detailing the allegations said that Manzanares began “introducing her to bestiality videos, bestiality forums, as well as providing her different literature on bestiality.”

The “sex chamber” consisted of a padded bench designed to have sex with the dog.

Manzanares allegedly used a dog hormone spray to arouse the dog and would take pictures and videos during the sex acts.

Police found videos of Manzanares, Solano and the dog having sex.

The woman told police that she was jealous of her boyfriend’s relationship with the dog, Bubba.

Colorado law defines bestiality as an animal cruelty offense.

Sex with animals was allowed under Colorado law until 2007.

In the United States, bestiality is a misdemeanor.

Solano pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty.

Manzanares pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 16. Manzanares faces up to 18 months in jail on each count.

Manzanares has forfeited any ownership rights to the dog.

The Aurora Animal Shelter will conduct a standard behavioral assessment of the dog and determine appropriate next steps.