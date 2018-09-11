Sen. Michael Bennet says he’ll vote no on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

DENVER — U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet formally announced that he will be voting no on the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Colorado Democrat announced his position on Kavanaugh on Tuesday.

“After reviewing his writings, opinions, and testimony, I have concluded that Judge Kavanaugh will create a new Supreme Court majority that will threaten women’s reproductive rights, roll back essential environmental regulations, and favor large corporations over workers,” Bennet said in a statement Tuesday.

“In addition, his view that sitting presidents may be immune from criminal investigations and subpoenas is particularly troublesome at this moment. For these reasons, I will oppose his nomination,” Bennet said.

His statement continued:

“As I have said many times, I am deeply discouraged by the Senate’s descent into rank partisanship. Regrettably, the Majority’s accession to the administration’s refusal to disclose Judge Kavanaugh’s full record—including nearly 90% of the documents from his time in the Bush White House—represents a further abdication of the Senate’s constitutional responsibility to advise and consent. The hearing was a sham. The American people would be better served by a transparent, deliberate, and bipartisan confirmation process.”

Senators on the Judiciary Committee are likely to vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation on Sept. 20 with a vote by the full Senate the following week.

Republicans hope to confirm the judge, who would nudge the high court further to the right, in time for the first day of court’s new term, Oct. 1.