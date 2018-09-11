‘Running of the Gays’ supports Denver’s LGBTQ youth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A three block "marathon" to support Denver’s LGBTQIA community brought together men and women who stumbled three blocks in heels to help fund creative empowerment workshops for the queer youth in our community.

The Saturday event was organized by Art from Ashes, which provides creative programs with proven results that improve self-perception and increase involvement with and connection to the community, according to the organization.

FOX31 photojournalist Aubrey Morse kept pace with the spiked heeled runners to bring us this story.