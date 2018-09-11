Record-breaking temperatures continue in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- We reached the hot 90s again today making it the second day this month and two days in a row it's been that hot in Denver. Monday we tied the record high in Denver. Tuesday we broke it.

NEW RECORD HIGH: Denver has reached 93° so far today - breaking the old record of 92° set back in 1951.

More: https://t.co/6R9AGXnoUq pic.twitter.com/dmflv3oA40 — FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) September 11, 2018

And, the heat is sticking around through the end of the work week with more 90s expected in metro Denver. Plus, additional records could be tied or broken on Wednesday at 94 and Friday at 92 degrees. The record high in Denver on Thursday is 96 and seems out of reach.

We will slowly cool back into the 80s over the weekend and we are tracking even cooler 70s with rain possible by Tuesday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.