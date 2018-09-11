× Olathe man missing for over 2 weeks

MONTROSE, Colo. — The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man missing from his Olathe home for at least two weeks.

The Sheriff’s office said in a press release Tuesday that officials responded to a call last Wednesday requesting a welfare check for 78-year-old Stanley Gardner.

Family and a friend of Gardner searched the missing man’s property but didn’t find any sign of him.

Additional search efforts by the Olathe Fire Protection District, and the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse have been unsuccessful.

Gardner lives in the 62000 Block of Falcon Road in Olathe. He is described as 5-feet-10 inches, 165 pounds with brown/gray hair and green eyes.

If you have information about Mr. Gardner or his whereabouts, call the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office at 970-252-4023.