Record heat continues to grip Denver, Front Range

DENVER -- Abnormally warm weather will continue in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins on Tuesday.

Denver reached 93 degrees on Monday, tying the record high previously set in 1998, 1994 and 1974.

It could be another record-setting day on Tuesday with high approaching the record high of 92 degrees set in 1951 under abundant sunshine.

The mountains can expect sunshine with a 10 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms and highs ranging from 65 to 80 degrees.

On Wednesday, it's expected to be warmer, with the record high of 94 degrees set in 1911 in jeopardy.

Records could also be tied or broken on Thursday (96 degrees, set in 1990), Friday (92 degrees set in 1948) and Saturday (92 degrees set in 2000).

It will be sunny and dry through the rest of the week.

Things will cool some on Sunday, but it will still be dry and sunny with a high of 87 degrees.

Next week will be a bit cooler with highs retreating into the 80s.

