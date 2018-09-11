Marijuana suspected in I-70 crash that killed woman near Genesee

GENESEE, Colo. — Marijuana is believed to be a factor in a crash that killed a woman on Interstate 70 near Genesee on Monday afternoon, the Colorado State Patrol said Tuesday.

Sabelle Wang, 21, was killed in the crash.

CSP said that the driver of the vehicle was believed to be under the influence of marijuana.

Wang was pronounced dead at the scene and a 23-year-old man was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. on Monday afternoon and closed the eastbound lanes of the interstate for more than two hours while authorities investigated and cleaned up.