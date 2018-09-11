Man charged with first-degree murder in shooting deaths of 3 people

DENVER — The man arrested last week in connection with the shooting deaths of three people near a light rail station was formally charged with three counts of first-degree murder after deliberation on Monday, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said

Maurice Butler, 38, was arrested by the Denver Police Department on Thursday.

Prosecutors allege that on Aug. 9 near the light rail station at South Broadway and Interstate 25, Butler shot and killed 28-year-old Nicole Boston, 39-year-old Jerome Coronado and 45-year-old Christopher Zamudio.

Police believe all three were transients.

“The quality investigative work of the Denver Police Department was relentless and exceptional in this case,” District Attorney Beth McCann said in a statement.

At least two of the victims and Butler were known to each other and police said it was not a random incident.