Man charged with 22 counts in Aurora shooting that killed 2, wounded 1 police officer

AURORA, Colo. — A 28-year-old man has been charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that killed two victims and wounded one police officer.

The officer was treated and released from the hospital. A juvenile shooting victim was hospitalized.

Demarcus Dlaurence Brown-Jones is charged with 22 counts that range from two counts of first-degree murder extreme indifference to attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer.

The assaults took place on Aug. 31 when police responded to a disturbance near 19th Avenue and Peoria Street.

Brown-Jones was shot in the exchange of gunfire with the officer and was hospitalized.

“The officer was hit in the bulletproof vest,” Aurora police said.

A spokesman said when officers arrived, there were multiple parties who had been shot and were down in an alley.

It was after that when officers encountered the armed suspect and gunfire was exchanged.

No date has been set for Brown-Jones to be advised of the charges. The affidavit is sealed and an investigation into the case continues.