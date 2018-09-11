Local woman shares concerns as family braces for Florence in eastern US

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- While Florence is expected to make landfall hundreds of miles away from Colorado, the impact is still felt here as friends and family of those along the Carolina Coast worry about their loved ones.

Greenville, North Carolina is right between the state's capitol city of Raleigh and the coast. It's a city that's bracing for the worst as Florence make its way West. One of Greenville's very own lives in Colorado now, and shares her concerns as the storm approaches her hometown.

“I’m extremely concerned," Adeea Rogers said. “My mother is a pastor of a church in Greenville. They literally have just come out of a meeting with 25 local and state agencies including the United Way, the Red Cross.”

Pictures show an eerie sky in Greenville on Tuesday. Folks have boarded up homes and businesses.

“We are prepared to be the hands and feet of Jesus in terms of being able to provide for those in their time of need," Rogers said.

New Dimensions Church is the name of the congregation Rogers' mom leads. The church is geared up to help with the aftermath of the storm, just like they do with every natural disaster.

Rogers said, “We just ask for people to send positive thoughts, positive energy, prayers to our community that again the storm won’t be as bad as they’re predicting right now.”