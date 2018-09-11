× HOOTenanny Owl & Music Festival

This fall season, the Audubon Society of Greater Denver invites you and your family to investigate and celebrate owls, the stealthy nocturnal hunters (a.k.a. ninjas of the night!), at our 8th annual HOOTenanny Owl & Music Festival sponsored by Live Urban Real Estate in Denver. Discover the secret life of owls through owl workshops, night hikes, live owl encounters, crafts, educational activities, and informational displays presented by local non-profit and government organizations.

The 2018 festival has been extended to a 4-day event, beginning on Wednesday September 12, with a variety of workshops and nocturnal wildlife hikes throughout the week leading up to the HOOTenanny on Saturday September 15, 2018. Want to learn more about some of the smallest and most adorable owls in Colorado? Join us for the Birding Insights workshop for a chance to meet some mini-owls from Nature’s Educators! For the younger hoots in your life, join us for a nocturnal wildlife hike to learn about the owls of Chatfield State Park or the Highlands Ranch Back Country.

The main event, held on Saturday September 15, is designed with all ages in mind and takes place in the beautiful setting of the Audubon Nature Center at Chatfield State Park. Investigate “Whoo’s for Dinner” by examining owl pellets (i.e. owl puke), while partnering organizations such as Bird Conservancy of the Rockies, Colorado Parks & Wildlife, and Evergreen Audubon will have owl activities and owl biofacts on display. Take home a hoot of a craft or sport your owl spirit with custom face painting. Check out the adorable owl hats, earrings, stuffed animals, and other merchandise in the nature center gift shop. Delicious local eats will be available for purchase from the HipStir Wagon food truck and local folk music will be performed by acoustic rock band Nearly There.

Festival events take place at the Audubon Nature Center at Chatfield located at 11280 Waterton Rd. Littleton, CO 80125. Smaller workshops will sell out and advanced registration is requested by visiting www.denveraudubon.org or by calling 303-973-9530. Proceeds from this festival support our educational programs and activities at the Audubon Center at Chatfield.