“Hike for Her” Raising Awareness For Ovarian Cancer

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. It’s the fifth most common cancer in females in the US and the deadliest gynecological cancer. Joining us this morning are three individuals who have been affected by ovarian cancer. Trisha MacIntyre is the wife of CU Buffs head football coach Mike MacIntyre. Kristine Padilla is an ovarian cancer survivor and John Padilla is her husband and caregiver. Bring your family and friends out to the third Hike for Her Event to raise awareness for ovarian cancer.

Sunday, September 16

Hike Begins – 9 a.m.

Check In – 8:30 a.m.

Location: NCAR Table Mesa Trail

Parking is available in the NCAR parking lot (1850 Table Mesa Dr., Boulder, CO 80305)

Hike is free!

To donate and for more information on awareness and providing support visit www.colo-ovariancancer.org.