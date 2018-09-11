Georgia school to bring back paddling students as punishment for students

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. — A school in Georgia that takes disciplining their students “very seriously” is bringing back paddling students as a form of punishment, according to WRDW.

“There was a time where corporal punishment was kind of the norm in school and you didn’t have the problems that you have,” said Jody Boulineau, superintendent for The Georgia School for Innovation and the Classics. “It’s just one more tool that we have in our disciplinary toolbox.”

Parents of students in the kindergarten through 9th grade charter school received a “consent to paddle form” giving parents the option to opt out. But the form spells out how the punishment would go.

“A student will be taken into an office behind closed doors. The student will place their hands on their knees or piece of furniture and will be struck on the buttocks with a paddle,” the form reportedly read.

The form also said that “no more than three licks should be given.”

The school says that response has been mixed among parents and says they will use a “three strike policy” meaning the paddling doesn’t happen until the third offense.

“Honestly we feel that it’s something that’s not going to be used very often. Sometimes it’s just kind of the threat of it being there becomes a deterrent in itself,” Boulineau said.

So far, less than a third of the parents who have responded have reportedly given consent for their kids to be paddled.

If parents don’t give consent for their child to be paddled, they’ll be suspended from school for up to five days.

The district is not alone in bringing back corporal punishment. Last year, a school district in Texas made national headlines when they approved bringing back paddling students.

Georgia is one of 15 states where corporal punishment is allowed, USA Today reports. Eight other states, including Colorado, have no laws or regulations prohibiting it.