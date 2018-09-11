Family disputes dog needed to be euthanized at Adams County shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FIRESTONE, Colo. -- For 12 years Cinnamon was the heart and soul of the Schwanke Family.

When the Yorkshire Terrier got loose, the community of Firestone rallied by posting fliers about the lost dog.

Little did they know a good Samaritan had found her and brought her to the Adams County Animal Shelter.

The shelter said she came in “in distress/tongue hanging out and Blue ... stomach distended.”

“A medical emergency euthanasia” was needed and performed. The shelter said she had been there about an hour.

The family admits the dog wasn't chipped, and she didn't have a collar on when she got away from the house.

But the family disputes that the dog was ever sick.

They say a necropsy done at Colorado State University supports their claim. That report said, "The dog did have collapsing trachea - but would also not cause significant respiratory distress that would warrant immediate euthanasia.”

The Schwankes know they’ll never get their dog back, but they hope to change the policy to prevent another heartbreak.

Shelter managers say this is not the outcome they ever want to see happen, and they always work to try to successfully reunite lost pets with their families.