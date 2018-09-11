× “Deadly Bells” warning sign stolen

MAROON BELLS, ASPEN – Aspen-Sopris District Rangers say someone stole the iconic “Deadly Bells” warning sign last summer.

The sign was placed in a strategic location where hikers and climbers would see the sign on their approach.

Before each climb of the Maroon Bells or Pyramid Peak I would read the sign as a sobering reminder of the dangers. The sign’s bottom line message was clear and concise: “DO NOT ATTEMPT CLIMB IF NOT QUALIFIED”.

Rangers say the sign was stolen during the Summer of 2017. That Summer saw five deaths on Capitol Peak and one on the Maroon Bells.

Contact the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District if you have any information on the theft.