On Saturday... Producer Dara went over the edge for Cancer League of Colorado. She rappelled 38 stories off the Hyatt Regency Building in memory of her grandpa and in honor of her friend battling prostate cancer. Nearly 350,000 was raised in total from the Denver over the edge campaign. 100 percent of the money goes straight to cancer research and cancer patient services in Colorado.AlertMe
Dara Goes Over the Edge To Beat Cancer
