Boulder County residents near full recovery five years after devastating flood

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Full recovery is finally on the horizon for two Fourmile Canyon properties following widespread flooding in 2013. It has been a long road for those who depend on creek bridges to access their properties.

Construction is set to start soon on a permanent bridge to connect two properties to freshly-paved roads in what’s called the Wall Street community of Fourmile Canyon.

“[The recovery efforts] feel like it’s just been continuous,” homeowner Mark Dane said.

The end, though, is in sight for Mark and his wife Sylvia.

“They’re going to start any day now,” Sylvia explained.

The couple has lived in Fourmile Canyon for 35 years. They say, between clearing debris and road work, there’s been a constant inconvenience over the past five years. But a temporary bridge that leads to their home should no longer be an inconvenience.

Construction is set to start on a much larger concrete bridge— paid for by a grant Boulder County was able to secure for recovery.

“I am, in some ways, surprised that it has taken this long,” Sylvia said.

The Danes will need to use their neighbor’s property for a few months to come and go while a new bridge is being built. They’re grateful that a stronger bridge is in their future.

No exact estimate has been given on how long it should take to complete the final residential access bridge in Fourmile Canyon— marking the end of recovery for residents in the area.