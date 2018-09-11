×

The Breckenridge Wine Classic is this Thursday through Sunday. Set in the heart of Breckenridge, Colo., the Rocky Mountain region’s premier wine and food festival showcases wines from around the world throughout a weekend of tastings, seminars, demonstrations and outdoor adventures. Individual events are priced from $45 to $125, with packages available; tickets can be purchased at BreckenridgeWineClassic.com.

The third annual event will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 13, with the Breck Uncorked Wine Dinner Series, followed by three full days of events, such as a Rosé All Day luncheon, a “Hair of the Dog” fat bike ride and the Grand Tasting. The Classic provides unparalleled access to international tastings and experts assembled amidst a picturesque Rocky Mountain backdrop.

Events

Breck Uncorked Wine Dinner Series: Thursday, Sept. 13, various times and locations ($125)

The Breckenridge Wine Classic begins with a series of wine dinners at local establishments throughout Breckenridge. Seats at each dinner are limited.

Beaver Run Resort: 7 p.m.



Join Master Sommelier Sean Razee for an artfully crafted five-course meal and wine pairings at Beaver Run Resort.

Sauce on the Maggie: 7 p.m.



Sauce on the Maggie presents a five-course meal and Northern Italian wine pairing with William Davis of Wilson Daniels, Certified Wine Educator (CWE), Certified Specialist of Spirits (CSS) and Advanced Sommelier.

Legends Steaks & Italian Restaurant: 8 p.m.



The five-course meal at Legends Steaks & Italian Restaurant includes wine pairing by Shelley Sale, portfolio manager of Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits of Colorado.

Carboy Winery at the Gold Pan Saloon: 7 p.m.



Enjoy five courses and pairing courtesy of Carboy, a unique Colorado winery that works with vineyards and winemakers from around the world to source high-quality grapes, juice and single-varietal wine that is then vinted, blended and aged.

Women in Wine Luncheon: Friday, Sept. 14, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hearthstone ($75)

Wine has long been a male-dominated business: Of the more than 3,700 wineries in California, only about 10 percent have a female lead winemaker. That paradigm is changing however, and a new generation of women are taking the industry by storm. The luncheon at Hearthstone invites attendees to join Shelley Sale of Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits of Colorado Fine Wine Division to celebrate fine wine made by women.

The Children of Pinot Luncheon: Friday, Sept. 14, 12:30 – 2 p.m., The Living Room ($75)

Pinot Noir is often considered the pinnacle grape variety on Earth. Join William Davis, CWE and CSS, as he pairs a lunch at The Living Room at Breckenridge Resort with some of the better-known children and siblings of Pinot Noir, as well as a few surprise varieties derived from the grape.

Stroll Breckenridge: Friday, Sept. 14, 4 – 6:30 p.m., Main Street ($45)

Stroll down the old mining town’s delightfully preserved main street to savor a wide collection of wine, beer and spirits. Stop-in venues include art galleries, tasting rooms and other historic spaces, where representatives will offer tastes of their favorites, with as many as 10-15 samples at each.

Best of the Fest: Friday, Sept. 14, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. ($80)

Join a select group of wineries as they present their “best in show” as part of this intimate tasting experience. Set at The Maggie at the base of the mountain, this event selects the gems in participating wineries’ portfolios for guests to sip, swirl and savor.

The Pinot Experience Hike & Lunch: Saturday, Sept. 15, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Beaver Run Resort ($75)

Hit the trails for a guided, two-mile hike that explores the breathtaking backcountry of Breckenridge along Burro Trail on Peak 9. After taking in the panoramic views of the Tenmile Range, enjoy a delicious lunch with wine pairings at Beaver Run Resort, located at the base of the mountain. Alex Wright of Hahn Family Winery will lead a special Santa Lucia Highlands tasting, showcasing single vineyard Pinot Noirs, amongst others.

If the Wine Matters, So Does the Glass: Saturday, Sept. 15, 11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., Breckenridge Grand Vacations Community Center ($75)

Riedel and the Breckenridge Wine Classic will team up to offer guests a unique and authentic experience: The Riedel Comparative Wine Glass Workshop. Showcasing wine in its finest form, Riedel’s varietal-specific glasses enhance aromas and taste components, while finding a wine’s maximum complexity by featuring the best possible harmony. Discover the effect of shape and size on the perception of wine in a glass, as well as a wine tasting tutorial. Guests will enjoy tasting four different varietals and the stemware best suited for each. Guests will also receive a Riedel Veritas Tasting Kit, including four glasses (suggested retail value of $119) to take home.

Rosé All Day: Saturday, Sept. 15, 12 – 1:30 p.m., Sauce on the Maggie ($75)

Rosé has taken the U.S. market by storm, exploding in popularity in recent years. Despite its adoring fan base however, many wine drinkers don’t know how rosé is made, or where some of the most consistent rosés come from. Join William Davis, CWE and CSS, as he pairs a rosé lunch with run facts about the popular wine with the delightful cuisine at Sauce on the Maggie.

Blind Tasting Hacks: 60 Minutes Toward Mastery: Saturday, Sept. 15, 1 – 2 p.m., Breckenridge Grand Vacations Community Center ($45)

The “10,000-Hour Rule” claims that the key to achieving world-class expertise in any skill is a matter of practicing the correct way for a total of around 10,000 hours. This is true for wine experts; however, along the way, master tasters learn to rely on several “codes” presented in a wine’s makeup. In this seminar, Master Sommelier Sean Razee guides participants through a handful of the defining wine characteristics used by master sommeliers to decode a wine’s true nature, forming the clues to learning how to be a great blind taster in just one hour.

Grand Tasting: Saturday, Sept. 15, 3 – 6 p.m., Riverwalk Center ($89)

The Classic’s grand finale, the Grand Tasting takes place in Breckenridge’s Riverwalk Center, and features an impressive selection of hundreds of domestic and international wines; premium craft beer and spirits; and gourmet local food purveyors. VIP tickets are available for $125, and include a glass upgrade and early entry at 2 p.m., allowing VIPs to sniff, swirl and taste their favorites in advance of general admission.

Namaste for a Beer: Sunday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Beaver Run Resort ($65)

Relax and unwind following a weekend of wine with a 60-minute yoga session led by Breckenridge’s Meta Yoga Studio, followed by brunch courtesy of Beaver Run Resort. Elevation Beer Company will serve breakfast beers, beer-mosas and beer cocktails.

“Hair of the Dog” Fat Bike Ride: Sunday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Spencer’s at Beaver Run Resort ($65)

Led by local bike enthusiasts from Ridden, riders will embark on an intermediate mountain bike tour through scenic Breckenridge and Summit County. Following the ride, they’ll enjoy brunch at Spencer’s at Beaver Run Resort, including breakfast beers, beer-mosas and beer cocktails from Elevation Beer Company. Fat bikes and helmets will be provided by Ridden.

BEERunch: Sunday, Sept. 16, 10 – 11:30 a.m., Sevens Restaurant ($45)

If beer and brunch sans physical activity is more your speed, rise and shine with Sunday brunch crafted by Sevens Restaurant at Breckenridge Resort. Breckenridge Brewery will pour their specialty beers to complement the fare.

Tickets

While tickets to individual events may be purchased à la cart, a Breckenridge Wine Classic Weekend Package is available for $115, including general admission to both Stroll Breckenridge and the Grand Tasting. The VIP Weekend Package is available for $149, and grants access to Stroll Breck and VIP access to the Grand Tasting.