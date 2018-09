× 3 injured in Weld County crash involving a semi truck

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Three people went to the hospital after a crash involving two vehicles and one semi truck in Weld County Tuesday evening.

It happened at Colorado Highway 14 and Weld County Road 21 north of Severance.

Both lanes of Highway 14 were closed during the investigation and crash cleanup.

The conditions of the the three patients taken to the hospital were not released.