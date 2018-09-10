Work begins on project to expand I-25 in northern Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. -- A major construction project on Interstate 25 that will take years to complete has broken ground in northern Colorado.

The $300 million project will add an Express Lane in both directions between Fort Collins and Johnstown. The work started Sunday night and is expected to continue through 2021.

The work on the 15-mile stretch of Interstate 25 will require some lane and shoulder closings. But the Colorado Department of Transportation said they will only occur from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

CDOT said the project will increase capacity on Interstate 25 with the addition of the Express Lanes in both direction. It will also replace a number of aging bridges and widen some bridges along the stretch.

In addition to widening the interstate, the project will also add bus ramps from I-25 to a new park-and-ride and that will also provide a new pedestrian and bicycle accessway under the interstate.

There is no word on how much the tolls will cost, but CDOT said with the big population growth in northern Colorado, infrastructure expansion was much needed.