Woman stabbed in downtown Denver, suspect arrested

DENVER — A male suspect was arrested in connection with a stabbing in downtown Denver that left one person in the hospital Monday evening.
Police say the female victim was attacked at 17th and Lawrence Streets, according to a tweet posted to the department’s Twitter page just after 7 p.m.
By 7:47 p.m., police reported they had taken a man into custody.
The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Initial information from officials doesn’t indicate what led to the stabbing and police have not released the identities of the victim or suspect.
