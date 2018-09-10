Woman shares sweet moment with little boy at Georgia football game

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — A sweet moment at a Georgia high school football game has quickly gone viral.

Star Balloon-Bradley was at the football game when her nephew Isaiah decided to go say hello to a stranger in the stands. He “sat on her lap and were talking like they knew each other.”

The woman left at halftime. But then, two weeks later, Isaiah spotted the woman again at another football game.

And he went right up to her.

“Isaiah walked right up to her smiling, crawled in her lap and laid his head down on her shoulder. She welcomed him with open arms,” Bradley wrote in her Facebook post. “This lady patted and rocked Isaiah to sleep like she had given birth to him. It was the sweetest!”

Bradley said that she asked the woman if Isaiah was bothering her and she said no saying that he was “her new friend.”

“She then went on to say she only has one child who is 15 and moments like this are priceless! With all the racial tension that’s going on, I’m glad to see the pictures likes these because it goes to show color doesn’t matter to a lot of people.”

Her post went viral with over 792,000 reactions and over 258,000 shares. Thanks to social media, Bradley tracked down the woman and identified her as “Mrs. Angela.”

“To God be all praise, glory, and honor! I have been overwhelmed with emotions today as I have read the post Star Balloon-Bradley shared,” Angela shared in the post. “I am humbled by the kind words everyone has spoken. Isaiah is absolutely adorable! I pray people will Jesus in all this & know His love is beyond measure & that is how I want to love & life my life. I’m not worthy but He sure is!”