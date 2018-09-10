Windsor mayor pays tribute to Brycen Zerby at town council meeting

WINDSOR, Colo. — The Town of Windsor continues investigating what has been called a tragic accident that claimed the life of 8-year-old Brycen Zerby during a Labor Day parade. Officials say they’re focusing on ways to make sure future parades are as safe as possible.

On Monday— a week after the tragedy— Windsor’s mayor, Kristie Melendez, paid tribute to Brycen with a touching speech. She called on the town to stay united in its compassion and sympathy.

“This board, this town, will always remember last week,” Melendez said.

In a regularly-scheduled town council meeting, Melendez took time to remember the young life that had a big impact.

“He had a zest and love for life and let his love for life, and how he brought so many people together in this last week, be the memory we hold for him and for his family,” Melendez said.

After the pledge of allegiance, a moment of silence was recognized.

“Let us move forward in his light, taking nothing for granted, but appreciating each and every day and one another, Melendez said.