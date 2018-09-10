Today’s Deal: Get 2 Private Dance Lessons, 2 Group Lessons, and 1 Private Practice for Only $50!

CLICK HERE TO CLAIM DEAL
Description:
Arthur Murray Dance Studios welcomes everyone from beginners to advanced students! They're classes include Ballroom Dance, Waltz, Tango, Fox Trot, Swing, Salsa, Country Western, and West Coast Swing. Purchase this deal to give you and a dance partner 2 private dance lessons, 2 group lessons, and 1 private practice for over 80% off!
This deal is for couples or singles.
Couples DO NOT need to purchase two vouchers.
Valid at Castle Rock, Denver, and Lakewood locations only.
Details:
About Arthur Murray Dance Studio
Click here for more details.As America’s second oldest franchise organization, Arthur Murray International, Inc. is known around the world as a prominent entertainment company with franchises located throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Middle East, Japan, Africa and Australia. With the beginning of a new millennium, social dancing is again a significant part of popular culture for all generations. Today, the Arthur Murray Franchised Dance Studios continue a tradition of more than 93 years in teaching the world to dance.
Arthur Murray Dance Studio
Location:
Lakewood, Colorado, 80227, US Phone: (303) 987-2444 Get Directions
Castle Rock, Colorado, 80109, US Phone: 303-814-8196 Get Directions
Denver, Colorado, 80231, US Phone: 303-337-2311 Get Directions