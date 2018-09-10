Teenage victim in Park Hill shooting death identified

DENVER — Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting death in Denver on Friday.

It happened around 5 p.m. at East 29th Avenue and Glencoe Street in the North Park Hill neighborhood.

The victim, 18-year-old Khobi Eiland, lived in the area and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of his death, Eiland was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, grey jeans and white tennis shoes.

If you believe you saw Eiland in the area on Friday or if you have any other information regarding the crime, call 720-913-7867.