Musana is an organization started 10 years ago by 3 young Colorado women who wanted to make a difference in the lives of children living in poverty in Uganda. They teamed up with local Ugandans to start a Children's Home for 80 orphans, called Musana. Today, Musana is not only helping kids, but it is transforming the way we tackle poverty by providing sustainable solutions in the areas of Education, Health and Skills Development (see attached photos). Today, Musana impacts over 36,000 men, women and children in the community annually. Musana looks at the source of poverty in the community, and empowers the locals to BE the change. This is not a charity but a sustainable solution!

Musana is celebrating 10 Years of Impact with a celebration and fundraiser called, "Taste to Transform!" The event will take place on Friday, September 14th at Mile High Station. Come meet Rod Smith, Musana's ambassador and emcee who will be hosting this incredible night. We will have food from local chefs, food trucks, drinks donated by local wineries and breweries, and live music from local bands. To further expand our projects, there will be a live auction lead by auctioneer and radio personality, Eric Goodman. Items include a Broncos on the field experience and a trip for two to Uganda complete with a safari. We want the people of Denver to come enjoy the food and festivities all while giving back to an organization that is transforming the way we tackle poverty in the world!

Details about event:

What: Taste to Transform - Local Eats and Drinks Benefiting Musana

When (day and time): Friday, September 14th from 6-10pm

Where: Mile High Station - 2027 W Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80204

Cost: $75 per person (includes food from local chefs, food trucks, open bar and music from live local bands)