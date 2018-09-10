Seniors warned of new social security telephone scam

DENVER – Impostors are posing as officials with the Social Security Administration in order to learn more information about their victims in the latest scam making its way around Colorado.

The Colorado Attorney General and AARP Foundation ElderWatch program on Monday alerted consumers about the scam.

Impostors are claiming to be investigators or attorneys with the SSA and telling consumers that their Social Security account is being used fraudulently. They are urging consumers to call back immediately or risk not getting their Social Security check the next month.

“This is an attempt to get worried consumers on the phone in order to obtain confidential personal or financial information,” said Attorney General Cynthia Coffman.

The AARP Foundation ElderWatch program stated that the office has seen a “major uptick” in the number of calls it has been receiving about this scam.

Consumers who receive these calls should hang up immediately without providing any information and, if the caller leaves a voicemail, they should simply delete it. “Under no circumstances should a Colorado consumer return these calls,” advised Coffman.

The Social Security Administration Office of Inspector issued its own warning about these calls in March.

If you have been victimized by this or other scam, or wish to report suspicious activity, you can file a report online or by calling 1-800-222-4444.