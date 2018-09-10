Record heat possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've got some sizzling September temperatures on the way this week. Our seasonal high in Denver is in the low 80s. We are forecasting highs each afternoon through Friday about 10-15 degrees above normal. So, expect afternoon readings to reach the low 90s. And, we could reach record levels. The Denver record highs for the next 3 days are 92, 94 & 96 degrees. We think the Tuesday record of 92 degrees set in 1951 is the one record we could reach or break.

Temperatures will slowly dip out of the n hot 90s and get back into the 80s by the weekend and early next week. And, because the forecast looks mainly dry make sure to keep watering your trees & shrubs.

