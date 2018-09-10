Police identify man accused of videotaping girls in park bathroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. – Police have identified the man accused of recording girls inside the bathroom at a popular park in Wheat Ridge. Investigators say they now know who this man is, but they have yet to find him.

19-year-old Arturo Brandt is wanted for invasion of privacy for sexual gratification.

Sunlight filtered through the trees at Panorama Park off of 35th Avenue and Fenton Street. It is a welcoming place with active tennis courts, soccer fields and a playground. But on the afternoon of August 12, police say a disturbing crime was committed.

“I think it’s awful. It’s scary, I mean I bring my grandkids over here,” one park goer said.

According to the arrest warrant, when police responded to the park for the suspicious incident, officers noticed a man near the bathroom. He was identified as Arturo Brandt. Brandt told officers he was at the park to “get some time away from his family.” The officer talking to Brandt was then waived down by the victim, and Brandt took off.

Investigators later learned, Brandt set up his cell phone in the stall of the women’s restroom. The phone had been recording for 45 minutes when a mother discovered it, with images of her 7-year-old daughter, who had just used the bathroom.

The arrest warrant says detectives collected evidence from the cell phone. They found several pornographic websites on the phone and an active Facebook profile with the name “Arturo Brandt.” But perhaps the most incriminating evidence, Brandt is seen on the video, “while setting up the camera, he adjusts it to ensure it is positioned correctly.” Police also found images in the photo gallery “focusing on women’s body areas such as the breasts and buttocks.”

Brandt’s mother told FOX31 her son is sick. He suffers from schizophrenia and is supposed to take medication. She was in disbelief about the accusations.

FOX31: “Police say that your son has been recording women at Panorama Park while they were in the bathroom.”

Mother: “They know that’s him?”

FOX31: “It’s his cell phone.”

Mother: “He loses things. He’s already lost ten cell phones.”

FOX31: “Police have him on his own cell phone, setting it up in the bathroom. He’s visibly seen on the camera.”

Mother: “Oh my God. Are you serious? That’s weird. That’s scary because I know he’s really sick. When he doesn’t take his medication. He’ll just walk.”

FOX 31: “When’s the last time you saw him? Will you help turn him in?”

Mother: “I’m not talking to you guys because I don’t know what the hell is going on. So I’m not going to put my son in this situation.”

The mother went on to say her son has the mind of a 14-year-old. She said she didn’t know the severity of the situation and was calling police.

Investigators say the suspect has no driver’s license and no criminal history. If you know where Brandt might be call police, 303-235-2945.