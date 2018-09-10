Parker Man Pleads Guilty to deceiving coworker out of $300,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, CO --Two years after Mark Stubbert confessed to the Problem Solvers that he deceived his then co-worker out of $300,00 he has plead guilty to a single count of Theft in Adams County.

The 46-year old admits he swindled the money from 71-year-old Joann Murphy from 2012 to 2016 under the guise he would grow her retirement saving through various investments.

"I absolutely owe Joann the money. I will absolutely do everything in my power to make sure she gets paid," is what Stubbert insisted to the Problem Solvers in September of 2016.

At that time, Stubbert had recently been fired by Barton Steel in Aurora after the company told FOX31 it caught Stubbert embezzling money by over-inflating his sales commissions by $68,000 dollars over 18 months.

"If they say I did then yes, then I did," admitted Stubbert to investigative reporter Rob Low back in 2016.

Barton Steel chose not to file criminal charges against Stubbert but did support Joann Murphy's decision to go after Stubbert in both criminal and civil court.

"He told me that I was going to have the retirement that I deserved. He told me I was going to have an unbelievable retirement because I have grand-kids and kids living all over the U.S.," said Murphy, before adding he told her, "I could be a grandma, I could hop on a plane and I`d be able to go and give them the love and let them know who Grandma is."

At his plea hearing Friday at the Adams County Courthouse, Stubbert was far less forthcoming with FOX31 than in 2016.

When Investigative Reporter Rob Low asked if Joann would ever get her money back he was silent, only saying, "I've issued an apology to her (Joann Murphy) many times."

Murphy told the Problem Solvers, Stubbert has not apologized and only recently wrote her a check for $7,400 dollars but doesn't expect to get another dime.

"One day I forgive him, the next day I don't," said Murphy, before concluding, "I have to forgive him, which I will, but I'll never forget."

Stubbert faces anywhere from probation to six years in Community Corrections when he's sentenced in November. Murphy told FOX31 she wants Stubbert to receive prison time.

That's unlikely but prosecutors are going to seek restitution for the $290,000 dollars Murphy is still owed.