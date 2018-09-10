Man goes on destructive joyride through Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver Police are still trying to piece together exactly where the destructive joyride begins.

They say a man stole a car and traveled through parts of Aurora and Denver, sideswiping cars as he drove from one neighborhood to the next.

"I'm in disbelief right now. I can't believe this is going on," said Tahirah Foster, whose car was totaled.

Foster's car was hit at the intersection of Bayaud and Elati.

"I'm a single mother with two kids trying to figure out how to pick them up from school," she said.

Rebecca Smith narrowly missed getting hit 12 minutes away.

"Debris hit us from where he hit the SUV. We were maybe 10 feet away from being hit ourselves," she said.

The destruction finally ended when the man drove past several construction barricades and jumped out of the window of his moving SUV.

"We had the road closed and he came tearing through the job site. It was still moving, rolling down the street when he jumped," said David Martinez, an employee with Denver Water.

The man's SUV sideswiped several more cars as witnesses say the man took off running.

A construction worker recorded cell phone video of the driver looking for a way to escape, as several Denver Water employees began running after him. They followed him to a nearby business and surrounded him until police could arrive.

"We walked in and he was like, I know I'm caught. I'm not going to fight. I'm not going to run," said Martinez. "He started being remorseful, saying he was sorry and didn't want to hurt anybody."

Denver Police have not yet released the man's name, but say he will face charges of eluding, hit and run, and auto theft.