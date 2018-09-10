Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOAL Academy High School began as a pilot program within another Charter School in Pueblo when alternative options were offered to students who could not attend school in the typical M-F, 7-3pm schedule. Students who helped support their families, were teen parents, or struggled in brick and mortar schools liked being able to complete coursework on a computer provided to them during hours that worked for them-much more individualized. The need was there, and the interest was tremendous, so in 2009 after applying for a charter with Colorado Department of Education, GOAL Academy opened to students as a stand-alone multi district public charter school.

GOAL Academy High School is a Multi-District alternative education public charter school serving nearly 4000 students across the state of Colorado. We work to re-engage students in their education and help guide them to their full potential. We maintain drop-in centers through the state so that our students are able to work with local GOAL staff members for help with school work, counseling and academic advising and planning. At GOAL we know that the high school diploma is a stepping stone in the student’s life.