Fatal crash shuts down eastbound I-70 near Genesee

GENESEE, Colo. — One person was killed in a crash near Genesee Monday afternoon.

An update provided by the Colorado State Patrol said that the crash happened along eastbound Interstate 70 and left one person dead and another with minor injuries.

Law enforcement have not identified the people involved in the crash or whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

There is a safety closure at Exit 253 and all traffic must exit at Genesee mile marker 253. Alternate routes advised are Exit 244 US 6 Clear Creek Canyon or Exit 251 CO 74 Evergreen Parkway.

For travelers caught between Floyd Hill and Genesee, the alternate route is US 40 on the north side of I-70. Colorado State Patrol said drivers should not cut through the residential area of Genesee.