DENVER — Eastbound Hampden Avenue is closed from Wadsworth Boulevard to Sheridan Boulevard following a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Denver Police first tweeted about the incident at 7:40 p.m. Monday.

HEADSUP:#DPD Officers are investigating a fatal auto v pedestrian crash at Hampden and Sheridan.E/B Hampden closed from Wadsworth to Sheridan. Alternate traffic route advised. pic.twitter.com/HfqDHt4b4a — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 11, 2018

It happened at Hampden and Sheridan; drivers are advised to avoid the area. The identities of those involved have not been released.

