Denver Mom seeks answers in son’s murder

DENVER, Colo.—Khobi Eiland’s mom lights candles in her living room, next to a baby picture of her son. She says the ritual is soothing, and signifies her son resting with her ancestors.

“It’s hard for me to find words right now because I never though I would have to speak about my son in the past tense,” she said.

Her 18-year-old son was shot and killed on 29th and Glencoe Street in the North Park Hill neighborhood on Friday.

Ms. Eiland asked for anonymity because she doesn’t feel safe after her son’s death.

“I left Chicago as a young person to escape the violence,” Eiland said. “I almost feel like I’ve had a false sense of safety with my children here in Denver.”

The past couple days have been hard, not just for Eiland, but for the community and those who knew her son. A memorial is set up at the scene of his death, with flowers, candles and cards with well wishes.

“I feel like I’ve been robbed of my sons potential,” Eiland said. “He was coming to age as a young man with a big responsibility of a daughter who he loved dearly.”

Ms. Eiland says his daughter isn’t even a year old, and will never know her father.

Police are now calling for anyone with information to come forward, offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling (720) 913-7867.

“Every time a crime goes unsolved in this city, It jeopardizes all of us,” Eiland said. “We have to do better as a community to come forward.”