Daybreak Delights: Toffee Blonde Bars

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Toffee Blonde Bars

What to Need

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

1 3/4 cups packed brown sugar

3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) Unsalted butter, melted

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips

1 cup Toffee Bits

What to Do

Heat oven to 350 degrees, lightly spray a 9x13 baking pan

In a bowl combine flour, baking powder and salt. Stir together with a whisk to combine and lighten flour. In a separate bowl combine sugar, vanilla, and melted buttered. Then stir in eggs one at a time beating well with a whisk; (Then switch to a rubber spatula) gradually stir in flour mixture using rubber spatula using a folding motion. Once mixture is combined Stir in chocolate chips and toffee bits. Spread mixture into prepared pan.

Bake blondes for 30 minutes or until top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool Blondes in pan before cutting into bars. Enjoy!