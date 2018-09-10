CRUSH Walls transforms Denver’s RiNo district

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — The CRUSH Walls festival in Denver wrapped up this weekend and completely transformed the look of the city’s RiNo district.

The urban art festival lasted 7 days and brought 77 art happenings to town. It lured artists from all over the country to town to create spectacular murals in RiNo’s (River North) hidden nooks and crannies.

“People take a lot of this art for granted and it’s great to highlight it in a way they do here. Like the support behind it from the community,” said one of the artists named Zach.

Over the last week, community members could be seen on Larimer Street and other streets in RiNo watching the artists create magic.

“t gets people checking out everything,” Zach added. “You see all these new little nooks and crannies you wouldn’t have checked out before. [Denver is] a great city where there might be a brewery or something back there. It gets people checking out everything”.

You can see the new murals and CRUSH Walls by clicking on this map.