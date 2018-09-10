Congressman calls 176 yard VA staff shuttle service ‘wasteful’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A FOX31 investigation into the cost of driving VA hospital employees about one block, every working day for five years, now gets the attention of a congressional leader.

By using surveillance, financial documents, and witness accounts, FOX31 discovered the Veterans Administration spent at least three-quarters of a million dollars shuttling staff between two doors on the same medical campus. That’s a conservative figure because the Problem Solvers are still waiting for records concerning the cost of gas, maintenance of buses, and some extra driver/staff time.

A few days following questions from FOX31 about the program’s cost, the VA shut down the shuttle program.

Deputy Directors of Eastern Colorado VA Health Care Systems, Duane Gill, said the program was “smart money” and prevented staff from being injured during the construction phase of the new hospital.

After seeing our investigation findings, United States Representative (R-CO) Mike Coffman said, “We have got to change the culture of the VA. I was disappointed how dismissive the VA was and I want to thank Channel 31 for bringing this issue to light – to my attention – I was not aware of it. 176 yards? Really?”

Representative Coffman, who has led the efforts to strip the VA of ever being able to construct another hospital again on its own, told FOX31, VA administration involved in wasteful spending are never disciplined. He said that is despite a Congressional effort to give the VA authority to dismiss people at the senior management level who break the public’s trust.

I fundamentally believe that the culture of beau acratic incompetence in the VA is no different than in the prior administration,” Coffman told FOX31 on Monday. “The great tragedy is that is does add up and every dollar wasted is money that could have been spent on medical care for our veterans.”

Coffman also said he expects to speak with the Director of Veterans Affairs in the coming month to discuss cleaning up incompetence where there are documented failures.