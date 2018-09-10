Broncos’ Brandon Marshall speaks about controversy surrounding NFL, national anthem

Controversy surrounding the NFL and protests during the national anthem continued Sunday.

Broncos Linebacker Brandon Marshall was not on the field for the national anthem as it played at Broncos Stadium at Mile High during the season opener.

Marshall made sure his fans knew why he chose to protest in this matter. Number 54 posted a video message on Twitter to explain his goal and how his fans can help.

As you may know, I abstained from the national anthem in tonight's game to generate awareness of my new social initiative FEEL (Feed and Educate To Empower Leaders) Movement powered by @shopnowtofund

This is a movement we all need to come together and support. pic.twitter.com/dLCliL8ezw — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) September 10, 2018

In the video, Marshall explained two years ago, his position was to protest social injustice and promote police reform. This has evolved into the desire to help people of all races and color and promote and help inspire leadership.

Marshall launched the “FEEL” movement. It stands for feed and educate to empower leaders. The idea is to provide families in need help in three categories, food, hygiene, and motivation for leadership growth.

His charity, William Marshall Cares teamed up with Shop Now To Fund. For every $250 raised one feel box will go to a family in need in the Las Vegas area, Marshall’s hometown, and in Denver.

Each box includes things like food, soap shampoo, as well as headphones and a Samsung tablet that comes with educational material.

“I’m taking the first step toward change. I am purchasing 10 FEEL boxes that will change the lives of families that are a paycheck away from becoming homeless. I call out and challenge my colleagues, my fans to join the movement to feed and educate to empower leaders,” explained Marshall in the video message.

Marshall was one of the first NFL players to take a knee during the national anthem, doing so during the league’s season opener back in 2016. He immediately lost several endorsement deals as a result. Marshall and several other NFL players supported former 49er Collin Kaepernick, who started the protest during the pre-season.

For more information on the FEEL movement and how one can donate, click here.