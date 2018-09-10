At-risk woman reported missing in the area of Weld and Larimer counties

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A 64-year-old at-risk woman was reported missing out of the Weld or Larimer counties area on Sunday, triggering a Senior Alert.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said Nancy Hill was reported to be missing at 1 p.m. Sunday.

She is described as 5-foot-2 and about 124 pounds. She has brown and gray shoulder-length hair.

She should have a golden retriever with her. The sheriff’s office said Hill recently moved to the area and requires medication for her impaired mental condition.

She might be driving a green 2012 Subaru Forester with the Colorado license plate 607-GKC.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 970-356-4015.