Dry conditions with near-record heat all week

DENVER -- A huge dome of high pressure will keep Denver and all of Colorado abnormally warm and dry all week.

High temperatures will reach 89 degrees on Monday in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins with plenty of sunshine.

The record high Monday is 93 degrees, set in 1998. The normal high for this time of year is 81 degrees.

The mountains will also stay dry with highs ranging from 65 to 75 degrees.

The rest of the will will be dry with sunshine and highs near 90 degrees each day.

Record highs are in the low to mid-90s each day.

The weekend will also be dry and sunny before a cold front hits on Sunday with cooler highs in the low to mid-80s.

The northern mountains will see peak fall color starting this weekend.

