5 year anniversary of Colorado’s historic floods

LYONS — This week marks five years since historic, deadly floods devastated parts of Colorado.

The flooding impacted 24 counties causing nearly $4 billion in damage. More than 1,800 homes were also destroyed.

All in all, 27 State Highways were shut down during the flooding (covering some 485 miles). It cost more than $700 million to repair and rebuild those roads.

In Lyons on Monday, Governor Hickenlooper addressed the community about its progress.

“The one thing that struck me that will always affect me… we saw all these broken bridges… but no broken spirits,” Hickenlooper said.

Lyons residents in attendance, like Kathleen Spring, said there has been plenty of community support over the last five years.

“What you traditionally see is people just come together and help each other,” she said.

The event lasted a little more than an hour.