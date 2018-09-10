11-year-old missing from California considered endangered, may be in Denver area

DENVER — An 11-year-old girl considered endangered by authorities may be in the Denver metro area.

Kaia Fina is believed to be with her non-custodial parent, Sera Fina.

Missing Endangered Alert: 11-yo Kaia Fina. Kaia may be with her non-custodial parent, Sera Fina, in the Denver metro area. Kaia and Sera are from California, but Orange County investigators have reason to believe they're in Colorado. 2007 blue BMW X3, CA plate: 7RRY771. @OCSD pic.twitter.com/C4r2XjLXZ0 — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) September 11, 2018

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation tweeted out the alert Monday evening.

The pair are from California but the CBI said investigators have reason to believe they are in Colorado.

Officials have not said why Kaia may be in danger. Pictures of the two have been released but no further information is currently available.

If you see a 2007 blue BMW X3 with California plates 7RRY771, call 911 immediately.