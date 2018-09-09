Watch every touchdown, interception and sack from Broncos victory over Seattle

DENVER — The Broncos started their season off with a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
It was a huge game for the Broncos offense where the rookie running backs truly made a difference. Get a full game recap here.
It all started with a sack by Darian Stewart.
And then rookie Phillip Lindsay getting his first ever NFL touchdown. It was the first time an undrafted rookie scored a receiving touchdown in the season opener.
Emmanuel Sanders capped off an impressive 43-yard touchdown run with a forward flip into the end zone.
The Broncos defense got their first interception of the game in the third quarter as Justin Simmons picked off Russell Wilson to set up a 53-yard field goal.
Von Miller with the sack… three times.
Demaryius Thomas got his first touchdown of the season with a close four-yard pass from Keenum. The call was initially ruled incomplete but overturned to a touchdown. The play was reviewed and stood.
The game ended with another interception as the Broncos got the win.