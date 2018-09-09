Watch every touchdown, interception and sack from Broncos victory over Seattle

DENVER — The Broncos started their season off with a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

It was a huge game for the Broncos offense where the rookie running backs truly made a difference. Get a full game recap here.

It all started with a sack by Darian Stewart.

Started the first half with a sack, ended it with a sack. 👊#BeatTheSeahawks pic.twitter.com/YAjHdTntuj — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 9, 2018

And then rookie Phillip Lindsay getting his first ever NFL touchdown. It was the first time an undrafted rookie scored a receiving touchdown in the season opener.

Looks like the 30 jersey has a little #MileHighMagic left in it.#BeatTheSeahawks pic.twitter.com/v9fzsK9ByC — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 9, 2018

Emmanuel Sanders capped off an impressive 43-yard touchdown run with a forward flip into the end zone.

The Broncos defense got their first interception of the game in the third quarter as Justin Simmons picked off Russell Wilson to set up a 53-yard field goal.

Von Miller with the sack… three times.

Demaryius Thomas got his first touchdown of the season with a close four-yard pass from Keenum. The call was initially ruled incomplete but overturned to a touchdown. The play was reviewed and stood.

The game ended with another interception as the Broncos got the win.