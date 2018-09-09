Watch: Colorado-born Phillip Lindsay scores Broncos first TD of season

DENVER — Broncos rookie Phillip Lindsay scored the Broncos first touchdown of the season on Sunday.

Off of a wheel route, Lindsay caught a 29-yard pass from Case Keenum for the touchdown. It’s the first time in Broncos history that an undrafted rookie scored a touchdown in the season opener.

Looks like the 30 jersey has a little #MileHighMagic left in it.#BeatTheSeahawks pic.twitter.com/v9fzsK9ByC — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 9, 2018

Lindsay attended Denver South High School before playing football for the University of Colorado Boulder where he wore No. 23.

He went undrafted in 2018 after his senior season but, much like Davis, he earned a spot on the Broncos’ 53-man roster with an impressive preseason showing – especially on special teams.