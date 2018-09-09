× Summer heat returning to Colorado, minimal chances of rain

The forecast continues to heat up as we head into the second half of our weekend. Highs today will max out in the upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated storm or two can’t be ruled out during the afternoon hours, with the best chance south of I-70.

A quiet weather pattern will continue throughout the upcoming work week, as highs jump back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Dry conditions will also remain, with minimal chances of any precipitation across the state through the next seven days.

The upcoming weekend looks quiet and warm, with temperatures steadily dropping closer to average.

